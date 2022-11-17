Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

