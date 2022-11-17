Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Varonis Systems worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

Shares of VRNS opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

