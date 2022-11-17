Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $66.67 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,878 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.