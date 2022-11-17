Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $88,878,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,481,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 3.9 %

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 316.37 and a beta of 2.01. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

