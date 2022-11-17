TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of FTI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

