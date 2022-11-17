Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,077,650.40 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $224.58 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

