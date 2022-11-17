Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $27.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,254,175 shares of company stock worth $29,348,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

