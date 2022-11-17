Shell Asset Management Co. Has $488,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,056,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 206.7% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

DK opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

