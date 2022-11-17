Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equitable by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Equitable by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

