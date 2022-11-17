Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460,768 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $120.23.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

