Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

