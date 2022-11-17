Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

RFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.