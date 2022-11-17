Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,001.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 22.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 994.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

LAD opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.66 and a 200-day moving average of $258.43.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

