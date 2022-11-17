California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,335 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Delta Air Lines worth $35,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,646,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 98.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 310.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

