California Public Employees Retirement System Has $37.32 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Sun Communities worth $37,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 124.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $138.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

