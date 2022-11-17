Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,275 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $38,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

SIRI stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

