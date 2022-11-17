California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $34,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

