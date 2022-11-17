Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $35,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Lennar by 220.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after buying an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $86.45 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.