Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $300.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.00.

ISRG stock opened at $263.04 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

