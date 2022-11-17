California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,431 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $34,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,512.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

