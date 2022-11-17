Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNTH. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,679. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

