William Blair Begins Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $15.70 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

