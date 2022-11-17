Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 298.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Shares of IPHA stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
