Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 298.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innate Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 366.8% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.