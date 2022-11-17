California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,550 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Avantor worth $34,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $151,845,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $53,261,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Avantor by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,183 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Avantor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

