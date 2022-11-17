California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,651 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Vulcan Materials worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.79 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

