Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $36,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,229 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 176,651 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 25.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Li Auto Price Performance

LI opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

