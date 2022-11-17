Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

INSE stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $316.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $76,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

