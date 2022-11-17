Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %
INSE stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $316.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $76,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
