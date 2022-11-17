Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jamf has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

