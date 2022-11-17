HC Wainwright Trims Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price to $25.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of IPSC opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

