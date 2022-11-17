Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Leslie’s stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

