Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $198.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $198.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

