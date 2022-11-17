California Public Employees Retirement System Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $34,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 89.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 718.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

NYSE:PWR opened at $146.73 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

