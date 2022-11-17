Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $14.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. Lyft has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

About Lyft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 54.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,011,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after buying an additional 1,422,408 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

