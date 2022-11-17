Morgan Stanley Trims Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price to $9.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on KOD. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.
Kodiak Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.68 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
