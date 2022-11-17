Craig Hallum Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LITE. Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Lumentum Stock Down 3.2 %

Lumentum stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumentum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

