CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of CF Industries worth $36,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $65,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 237.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 391,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Shares of CF opened at $102.70 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

