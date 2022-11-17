Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Cut to $3.10

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $3.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Diagnostics

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

In other Lucid Diagnostics news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

