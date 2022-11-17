LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Price Target to $4.00

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a report on Saturday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

