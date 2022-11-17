Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,663 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $6.00.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $463.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.5276 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $59,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

