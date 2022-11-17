McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 131,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,345,669 shares.The stock last traded at $270.11 and had previously closed at $272.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.39. The company has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

