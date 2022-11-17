Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.24. Angi shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,959 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 161,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Angi by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Angi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Angi by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 509,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $6,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

