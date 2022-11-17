Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 29,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 357,355 shares.The stock last traded at $55.45 and had previously closed at $55.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 180,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

