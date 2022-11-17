Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,819,922 shares.The stock last traded at $40.66 and had previously closed at $40.62.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 67,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the period.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.