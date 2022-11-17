Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $7.59

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.37. Exscientia shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 33 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $852.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exscientia by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Exscientia by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

