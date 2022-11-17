Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.75. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 260 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair cut Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $931.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

