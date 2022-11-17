Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $96.72

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.72, but opened at $94.25. Chase shares last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Chase Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Chase Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth about $10,252,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Chase by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 207,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

