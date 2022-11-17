Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $96.72

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.72, but opened at $94.25. Chase shares last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 35 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Chase Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth about $10,252,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Chase by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 207,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
