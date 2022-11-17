Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 128,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,827,370 shares.The stock last traded at $305.15 and had previously closed at $306.92.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.44.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.36.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

