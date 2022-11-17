Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 148,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,126,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.