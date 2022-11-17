Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $25.82

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $25.15. Belite Bio shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

