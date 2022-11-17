Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $149.45

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.45, but opened at $145.92. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $145.90, with a volume of 3,737 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.